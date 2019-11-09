Knight leads William & Mary past American 79-70

WASHINGTON (AP)Nathan Knight had 22 points and 10 rebounds as William & Mary got past American 79-70 on Friday night.

The game was a renewal of an old Colonial Athletic Association rivalry. The teams, founding members of the league, had not met since 2001 with American left the CAA. The Tribe got its first win at American since 1995.

Andy Van Vliet had 18 points and 10 rebounds for William & Mary (2-0). Thornton Scott added 13 points and six assists. Luke Loewe had 11 points for the road team.

Sa’eed Nelson had 22 points for the Eagles (0-2). Jamir Harris added 16 points. Jacob Boonyasith had 11 points and six rebounds.

William & Mary matches up against Wofford Tuesday in its third straight road game to open the season. American matches up against George Washington on the road on Tuesday.

