Knight leads Dartmouth over Florida Gulf Coast 55-49

HANOVER, N.H. (AP)Chris Knight posted 13 points as Dartmouth topped Florida Gulf Coast 55-49 on Monday night.

James Foye had 12 points for Dartmouth. Aaryn Rai added 10 points. Ian Sistare had seven rebounds for the Big Green which started the season 2-0 for the first time since the 2004-05 season.

Zach Scott had 16 points for the Eagles (0-3), who were held to just six field goals and 20 points in the second half. Caleb Catto added 12 points. Justus Rainwater had nine rebounds.

Dartmouth matches up against Merrimack on Friday. Florida Gulf Coast takes on Mercer on the road on Friday.

