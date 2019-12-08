Live Now
Knight carries William & Mary over Fairfield 62-58

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP)Nathan Knight had 21 points and 10 rebounds as William & Mary narrowly beat Fairfield 62-58 on Sunday. Andy Van Vliet added 20 points for the Tribe. Van Vliet also had 10 rebounds for the Tribe.

Luke Loewe had 11 points for William & Mary (7-3).

Vincent Eze had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Stags (2-7). Jesus Cruz added 11 points. Landon Taliaferro had 10 points.

William & Mary had a seven-point lead before a Taliaferro 3-pointer in the final second.

