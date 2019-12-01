Knapke scores 17 to lead Toledo over Oakland 65-63

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP)Luke Knapke scored 17 points and Marreon Jackson carried Toledo down the stretch as the Rockets edged past Oakland 65-63 on Saturday night.

Although Toledo held a slim lead throughout the second half, when a jumper from Knapke gave the Rockets a 57-53 lead with 8:52 remaining he would be the last player other than Jackson to score for Toledo.

Jackson scored the Rockets’ final eight points, first hitting a free throw then a 3-pointer for a 61-57 lead. He added another jumper and his layup with 3:48 remaining gave Toledo its final points of the game. The Rockets allowed only four points in the final three minutes to win.

Spencer Littleson had 14 points for Toledo (5-2), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Jackson added 13 points and six assists and Willie Jackson had 14 rebounds for the Rockets.

Blake Lampman had 18 points for the Golden Grizzlies (4-4). Xavier Hill-Mais added 14 points and Brad Brechting scored 13.

Oakland goes to Western Michigan on Tuesday. Toledo plays at Cleveland St. on Wednesday.

