Kinsey leads Marshall past Rice 89-69 in C-USA opener

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP)Taevion Kinsey posted 19 points and eight assists as Marshall cruised to an 89-69 victory over Rice 89-69 in a Conference USA opener on Thursday night.

Kinsey made 8 of 13 shots from the floor for the Thundering Herd (7-7), who shot 58% from the floor (35 of 60). Jarrod West added 15 points, five rebounds and five assists. Marshall led 44-35 at halftime.

Drew Peterson had 18 points for the Owls (8-6). Robert Martin scored 12, while Trey Murphy III had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Rice shot just 37% from the floor, but the Owls made 19 of 25 free throws (76%). Marshall made 11 of 21 from the foul line (52%) but won the rebound battle 41-26.

