Kilgore’s overtime thriller against Pine Tree was fueled by the Dogs’ high-powered passing attack

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – It was an East Texas battle till the end last Friday night, as the Pine Tree Pirates and the Kilgore Bulldogs traded blows through three extra periods, ending with the Dogs leaving R.E. Saint John Stadium with a two-point victory.

“Oh it was a great win, you know especially after last season,” said Kilgore athlete Donovan Adkins. “It was just great to come out and be able to win like that with these guys, craziest game I’ve ever been a part of .”

“It was great, we worked hard, we got the job done,” said Kilgore receiver and linebacker Brian Brown.

“Just proud of our kids and the way they handled that situation and we’re fortunate to come out on top,” said head coach Mike Wood.

Kilgore is a program known for running the football, and 2019 is no different.

But on Friday, junior quarterback, Dalton McElyea, lit up the stat sheet, with 255 yards through the air, and five touchdowns.

“Dalton did a great job, and you know they put a lot of people in the box to stop the run and we’ve got to be able to throw the football and I was proud of his reads and his throws,” said Wood.

“I think it proves how expandable out offense is,” said Adkins. “We’re mostly known for running the ball, but now people don’t know what to do.”

“It’s pretty exciting, receivers going up and getting the ball, just doing their thing,” said McElyea. “It’s pretty fun just going out there and competing and just going out there.”

It was a big win, which showcased Kilgore’s explosive offense, but the message the following Monday was to move on, get focused in on Texas High, and look to go 4-0 on the season.

“We’re very persistent, you know, our coaches work us hard and we just got to apply that to our game and that’s all it is,” said Adkins.

The Dogs will tussle with the Tigers this Friday night at 7:30, in Kilgore.