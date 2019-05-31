Kilgore, Wells headed to State, Harmony, Pollock Central drop game 1 Kilgore ISD/Teresa Lopez Video

KETK - The Kilgore Bulldogs are partying like it's 1972.

That was the last time the K-Dogs reached the UIL State high school baseball tournament.

Until Thursday night.

Kilgore made it a sweep of Benbrook, by finishing off game 1, that had been suspended by lightning, Wednesday in the 5th inning in Tyler, by adding six runs in the sixth inning for an 8-0 victory.

The Bulldogs then jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the top of the first inning of game two of the best of three series. They added six more in the second, and then cruised to a 13-4 triumph to capture the Class 4A Region 2 title.

Coach Eugene Lafitte's bunch improves to 32-7 on the season. Kilgore will play in the 4A state semis at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin on Wednesday, June 5 at either 1:00 p.m. or 4:00 p.m. against an opponent to be determined.

The Wells Pirates join the Bulldogs at the state tournament.

Wells defeated LaPoynor, by winning a decisive game 3 in dramatic fashion in extra innings in the Class 1A Region 3 final.

The Pirates came from behind after the Flyers took a 5-4 lead in the top of the eighth. After tying the score in the bottom of the frame, Jakari Hadnot was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, which brought home Garrett Allen for a 6-5 walk-off series clincher.

Wells will be making its first ever appearance at the state tourney. The Pirates will play in the 1A state semis Wednesday, June 5 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock at either 9:00 a.m. or Noon against an opponent to be determined.

In Class 3A, the Harmony Eagles fell to Van Altyne 2-1 in game one of the Region 2 final at Mike Carter Field in Tyler.

Game two will be Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Prosper High School.

Pollock Central got a first inning solo home run from Logan Hobbs in game one of the Region 3 final. But Kirbyville tied the contest in the fourth before winning it in extra innings, as the Wildcats got a walk-off hit by a pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 2-1 victory.

Game two will be at 6:00 p.m. Friday at Humble High School.

Watch the video to see some of Thursday evening's highlights.