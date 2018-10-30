Kilgore's Steve Torrence on the mountain top of NHRA drag racing Video

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) - He has beaten cancer, as well as battled back from a heart attack. Sunday, East Texan, Steve Torrence became a world NHRA drag racing champion.

"It's really surreal right now, I don't know if it's all sat in," said Torrence. "It's a life long goal, I mean, I've drag raced all of my life, and to be able to pull it off in such spectacular fashion, the way that we have, and making history and breaking records while doing it, it's unbelievable."

A Kilgore native, Torrence returned home Monday saying he hopes this victory, will inspire more East Texans, to jump on board the CAPCO train.

"I'm hoping that bringing a championship into East Texas and bringing some awareness to drag racing, that we'll get some new fans and some new followers of NHRA drag racing," said Torrence.

Torrence says he already has some of the best support, from a loving family, who has always been by his side, and a racing team, with some of the biggest hearts in the sport.

"It's what you always aspired to do and you don't know if you can make it happen or not, but those CAPCO boys, we made it happen this year."

Torrence overcame cancer, and a number of other health issues, to get to where he is today.

He credits it all to his faith, and everyone else around, who keeps that CAPCO spirit alive.

"I'm still here for a reason, and I don't know what that is just yet, but I have the opportunity to influence and reach a lot of people, and we take the best chance we can with that and you know just try to share the Gospel of God."

He and his team will officially finish their season in Pomona, California at the Auto Club NHRA Finals, starting on November 8th.