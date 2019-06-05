Kilgore's journey to state formed a brotherhood Video

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) - The last three seasons of Kilgore Bulldog baseball have been a rise towards the mountain-top of Class 4A.

Regional quarterfinalists in 2017, regional finalists last season in coach Eugene Lafitte's first year, and now, headed to state for the first time since 1972.

Tuesday morning, the Kilgore community came out to send them off to Austin.

It was a festive atmosphere at Driller Park as 18 players on the roster believe this journey started when they began playing tee-ball together.

Their accomplishments as a group throughout their childhood are quite something.

As eleven-and twelve year olds, they won back-to-back district, and state championships, advancing to the Dixie Youth League World Series in 2012.

That helped form what is now a brotherhood. They say is what's propelled to a 32-7 campaign, two wins away from the program's first ever state championship.

"We knew that if we stayed together through high school, then we knew we were gonna do big things. And that's what we're doing. And it helps us better because everybody is close. We're all brothers. I mean, we sit in here and we talk. We play ping pong with each other. Being close on the baseball team just makes it that much better," said Kilgore senior shortstop Gus Witt.

"When it comes down to it, brothers have each others back. One thru nine and everybody on the bench, they all have each other's back, when they're on that field," said Lefitte.

That was the case last year when outfielder Deuce Ervin had to miss the entire season due to a torn ACL he suffered playing football.

"It was tough to miss all of junior year because we had a good squad last year too. And it just feels good to come back with another strong year you know," said Ervin.

The senior leadoff hitter has often been a bolt of energy for the K-Dogs with his play, coming through in clutch situations, and hitting .337 on the year.

"Where Deuce goes, we go, kind of. You know, he's our lead-off. He's been able to come back and really do a bang up job of replacing some players that we had last year," said Lafitte.

"Having him gone last year, I mean we had to switch out people in the outfield and just, with him here now, he just controls centerfield, and makes sure everything is good in the leadoff, he's great in the leadoff spot. And makes everything the best it can be right now," said Witt.

Kilgore takes on Sweeny tomorrow in the 4A state semifinals, with first pitch set for one p-m at UT's Disch-Falk field in Austin.