Kilgore loses one of its greatest Bulldogs

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – It’s been a difficult week for the Kilgore community as former Bulldog great LaDarius Anthony passed away on Monday.

The record-setting Ragin’ Red running back was only 27 years old.

A 2012 Kilgore High grad, Anthony led Coach Mike Wood’s Bulldogs to the state quarterfinals as a senior in 2011.

Known to most as LD, he is the school’s all-time leading rusher with 3,766 yards as a three-year starter, along with 51 rushing touchdowns, which also tops the K-Dogs record book.

Anthony also broke Frank Reddic’s single game mark with 359 yards against Palestine as a sophomore in 2009. That was one of a couple occassions in his career that he found the end zone five times.

But more than a speedy honorable-mention All-State selection (2009), Coach Wood says LD shared his passion with all those around him.

“L-D was such a big part of this program in the years that he was in high school. But he’s also part of our community. And you know, our whole community is hurting, our coaching staff, our whole Bulldog family, and we’re certainly gonna miss him,” said Wood. “You always knew what you were gonna get with L-D. You know when he showed up and came in the Fieldhouse, you know, he was always ready to go. And his teammates knew that, and his coaches knew that. He was a joy to coach every day. And he’s been one of the best running backs to come through here. And a lot of our success during that time, he had a big contribution to that.”

A graveside service for LD will be held on Saturday June 6th at 1:00 p.m. at St. John Steber Grove Cemetery on FM 2276 in Kilgore.

Anthony signed a national letter of intent to play football at TCU in February of 2012, but ultimately decided not to attend.

