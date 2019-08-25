Kilgore College wins East Texas battle of debut head coaches over TJC

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — It’s an old East Texas rivalry, but on Saturday night, both Kilgore College and Tyler Junior College had first-year head coaches manning the sidelines.

Willie Gooden led the Rangers, facing off against Thomas Rocco and the Apaches.

But this showdown was delayed 40 minutes when R.E. Saint John Stadium had to be cleared due to lightning in the area.

When they finally took the field, Kilgore College looked like defending conference champions, beating Tyler 35-10.

The two will face off again later this year in SWJCFC play on October 26th in Tyler.