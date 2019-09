KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — The Kilgore College Rangers started their SWJCFC title defense Saturday night, as they hosted the Navarro College Bulldogs at R.E. Saint john Stadium.

The Rangers jumped out to a 14-0 lead early, but the Dogs never went away, and this contest was back-and-forth all night long.

K.C. came out on top 43-33 and starts this season 2-0 overall, and 1-0 in conference play.