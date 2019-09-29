Kilgore College hammers Texas A&T 70-14

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore College Rangers flexed their muscle as they celebrated hall of fame weekend.
No. 7 nationally ranked KC routed Texas A&T 70-14 Saturday at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
The Rangers improve to 5-1 on the season.
The Kilgore College 2019 athletics hall of fame class was recognized at halftime.
Among this year’s inductees are current Henderson head football coach Phil Castles, and Gladewater girls basketball coach Jermaine Lewis.
