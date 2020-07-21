Kilgore College coach embracing challenges of a spring season

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Football and Rangers blue, run through Kilgore College second-year head coach, Willie Gooden’s veins.

But when it was announced his season would be moved to the spring, he agreed, because he says, his athletes’ safety is more important, than a fall kickoff.

“Anytime you’re considering what’s in the best interest for the kids you’re always willing to, I guess, give a little, or to give as much we need to give to ensure the safety of some these kids,” said Gooden. “With us being unsure right now, I think it was the best decision.”

Football season will now start March 25th, but the fall will not be a complete waste, instead, it could be a blessing in disguise, after teams also missed out a spring practice this year.

“They got a little stipulation in there for us to be able to practice and be able to scrimmage opponents this fall,” said Gooden. “We want to set that up and treat that like spring football.”

Autumn Saturday afternoons at R.E. Saint John Stadium in Kilgore, will be missed, but for coach Gooden, the game he loves, is all about making adjustments.

“I mean we get a chance to play some football, we get a chance to practice some football, we get a chance to get back out there on the gridiron and at the end of the day man, that’s what we want,” said Gooden. “Is it a perfect situation, no, but we’re not in a perfect situation right now.”

There’s still no guarantee sports will still happen this spring, but Gooden and his Rangers plan on focusing on the next day, and the next play.

Watch the video to see Garrett Sanders’ story.