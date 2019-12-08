Kier scores 14 to lift George Mason past American 68-53

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP)Justin Kier had 14 points off the bench to carry George Mason to a 68-53 win over American on Saturday night.

Javon Greene had 13 points for George Mason (10-1), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Xavier Johnson added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Mark Gasperini had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles (3-5). Sa’eed Nelson added six rebounds and Stacy Beckton Jr. grabbed another eight.

George Mason plays Maryland-Baltimore County at home next Saturday. American faces Mount St. Mary’s on the road next Tuesday.

