Key carries Indiana State past North Dakota State 71-60

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP)Tyreke Key had 27 points as Indiana State got past North Dakota State 71-60 on Tuesday night.

Indiana State jumped out to a 20-4 lead as NDSU started the game by making just 1 of 20 shots and turning it over six times. Key outscored NDSU by himself in the first half with 17 points as Indiana State led 31-16.

Jordan Barnes and Cam Bacote each added 11 points for Indiana State (4-4), which earned its fourth consecutive win.

Vinnie Shahid had 18 points for the Bison (5-4). Rocky Kreuser added 14 points and 11 rebounds. The Bison shot just 22.2% in the half.

NDSU opened the second half on a 14-2 run to tie it at 33, and took its first lead of the game, 36-35, on Kreuser’s 3-pointer.

