Kentucky Speedway says it’s off NASCAR’s schedule

SPARTA, Ky. (AP)Kentucky Speedway has lost its spot on NASCAR’s schedule, the racetrack said Tuesday night ahead of NASCAR’s announcement of venues and dates for next year.

Kentucky held its first Cup Series race in 2011 and has hosted a tripleheader in recent years with races in NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series. Its last NASCAR race was this past July.

”We’re disappointed the Bluegrass State is not on NASCAR’s schedule,” Kentucky Speedway executive vice president and general manager Mark Semindinger said Tuesday night. ”There are still wild adventures ahead.”

The 1.5-mile track opened in 2000. Semindinger said it would look to host other racing series, special events and music festivals.

