Kentucky forward Sestina out 4 weeks with broken left wrist

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP)Kentucky says forward Nate Sestina will miss approximately four weeks after breaking his left wrist in practice.

Coach John Calipari posted a nearly two-minute video on his verified Twitter account that the 6-foot-9, 234-pound graduate transfer was injured Tuesday when he tried to brace himself after falling backward from a blocked layup attempt. A release from the school says that he is scheduled to have surgery on Wednesday morning.

Sestina has averaged 7.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for the Wildcats (5-1) since transferring from Bucknell. His injury occurs just after sophomore forward EJ Montgomery returned last week from a three-game absence because of a high ankle sprain. Sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley missed a game with a chest injury.

No. 9 Kentucky hosts UAB on Friday night and Calipari says in the video, ”Now we regroup. Next man up.”

