Kent State rolls on offense in 62-20 win over Bowling Green

KENT, Ohio (AP)Dustin Crum passed for 310 yards and three touchdowns and Joachim Bangda and Jo-El Shaw combined for 223 yards and three touchdowns and Kent State defeated Bowling Green 62-20 on Saturday.

Bangda had 114 yards on seven carries, Shaw 109 on 15 with two touchdowns.Kent State (2-2, 1-0 Mid-American Conference) rolled up a school-record 750 yards – 375 passing and 375 rushing.

Bangda was held to 42 yards before he broke loose on a 72-yard touchdown run with 12 seconds remaining in the game. It was the freshman’s first career TD. Shaw scored on two short runs and Crum’s scoring passes went to Mike Carrigan (53 yards), Adam Dulka (3 yards) and Kavious Price (39 yards). Price, who caught five passes for 64 yards, also threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Orr.

Backup quarterback Grant Loy threw for a touchdown and ran for another for the Falcons (1-3, 0-1). Brandon Pierce accounted for 15 tackles, 8 solo.