Kent State downs rival Akron 26-3

AKRON, Ohio (AP)Dustin Crum threw a touchdown pass, Matthew Trickett kicked four field goals and Kent State beat Akron 26-3 on Saturday, snapping a four-game skid against the Zips in the annual Crystal Clinic Wagon Wheel trophy game.

Crum’s 49-yard pass to Isaiah McKoy capped Kent State’s opening drive, Trickett added a 36-yard field goal and Will Matthews scored on a 5-yard run for a 17-3 halftime lead.

Trickett kicked a 43-yard field goal in the fourth quarter and a 45-yarder after Jabbar Price recovered a fumble.

The Golden Flashes (3-3, 2-0 Mid-American) outgained the Zips 382-297 and held them to 95 yards rushing while stopping them twice on downs and forcing three punts and a fumble.

Crum was 16 of 21 for 149 yards passing and gained 82 yards on 14 carries while Matthews gained 126 yards on 25 tries.

Kato Nelson was 17 of 28 for 202 yards for the Zips (0-6, 0-2).