Kennesaw State uses rushing attack to beat Campbell

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP)Tommy Bryant passed for two touchdowns, ran for three more scores and Kennesaw State beat Campbell 38-35 on Saturday for its seventh straight conference road victory.

Bryanthad a 2-yard scoring run and a 26-yard TD connection with Shaquil Terry, 61 seconds apart, to give Kennesaw State a 31-21 lead late in the third quarter. Bryson Armstrong’s interception led to the second score.

Bryant carried it 27 times for 105 yards and completed 5 of 7 passes for 91 yards. Terry had all five receptions and two scores.

Kennesaw State (8-2, 3-1 Big South) entered leading the country in rushing, averaging 360.9 yards per game including an FCS-best 39 rushing touchdowns. Eight Owls combined for 53 carries and 252 yards rushing against Campbell.

Hajj-Malik Williams passed for 233 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions and rushed it 16 times for 110 yards and two TDs for Campbell (6-3, 3-1).