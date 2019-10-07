Kennesaw State, Jacksonville State to meet in 2023

(STATS) – FCS powers Keenness State Owls and Jacksonville State have scheduled a matchup in 2023, according to a report Monday.

FBSchedules.com said the two teams will meet in Jacksonville, Alabama, on Sept. 2, 2023.

The matchup is the second of a two-game agreement. The first game was played last November, when Kennesaw State outlasted Jacksonville State 60-52 in five overtimes in the first college football game to be played at SunTrust Park in Atlanta.

They met one other time, with Kennesaw State winning 17-7 at Jacksonville State in the second round of the 2017 FCS playoffs.

Jacksonville State has won the last five Ohio Valley Conference titles and its 89 wins in the 2010s are the fourth-most among FCS programs. Kennesaw State is only a sixth-year program, but it’s captured the last two Big South titles and is 27-5 since the start of the 2017 season.