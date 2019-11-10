Kangu scores 20 to carry Oakland over UTSA 75-62

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP)Kevin Kangu had 20 points as Oakland topped Texas-San Antonio 75-62 on Saturday in the Sunshine Slam.

Kangu hit 9 of 10 foul shots.

Xavier Hill-Mais had 19 points for Oakland (2-1). Tray Maddox Jr. added 16 points.

UTSA held a 36-33 halftime advantage before Oakland took control, winning the second half 42-26.

Jhivvan Jackson had 21 points for the Roadrunners (0-3). Luka Barisic added 11 points with Keaton Wallace chipping in 10 points. Wallace drained two 3s to establish a school record 201 shots made from long distance in his career.

Oakland faces Southern Illinois on Sunday. UTSA faces Delaware on Sunday.

