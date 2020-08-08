Pirlo hired to replace fired Sarri at Juventus

FILE – In this Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 filer, Juventus’ head coach Maurizio Sarri smokes during a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Roma, at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice but could not prevent Juventus from going out of the Champions League despite a 2-1 victory over Lyon in its rearranged second-leg match Friday. The French team progressed to the quarterfinals on away goals after a 2-2 draw on aggregate. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

TURIN, Italy (AP) — World Cup winner Andrea Pirlo was named Juventus’ new coach Saturday, hours after Maurizio Sarri was fired.

Pirlo was given a two-year contract, Juventus announced.

Sarri was fired after his first season in charge ended with the team’s Champions League exit.

Despite winning the Italian title, Sarri paid the price for the round-of-16 elimination by Lyon on Friday.

Ten days ago, Pirlo had been appointed coach of Juventus’ under-23 team, which plays in Serie C. But he had not coached a game yet.

Nicknamed “the maestro” for his passing skills, Pirlo as a player helped Italy win the 2006 World Cup and also won Serie A six times — twice with AC Milan and four times with Juventus. He also won the Champions League twice with Milan.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports