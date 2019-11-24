Justice leads W. Kentucky over Illinois St. 83-69

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP)Camron Justice posted 19 points as Western Kentucky defeated Illinois State 83-69 in the Paradise Jam on Saturday night.

Jared Savage had 16 points for the Hilltoppers (5-1), Jordan Rawls added 14 and Carson Williams had 11.

Western Kentucky trailed by one at halftime but made 7 of 8 3-pointers and made 13 of 19 from the field (68%) in the second half to pull away. For the game, WUK was 11 of 19 outside the arc (58%) and 16-31 inside.

Ricky Torres had 15 points for the Redbirds (2-3), Keith Fisher III 13 and Dedric Boyd 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories