Junior Guerra, D-backs, agree to $2.65M deal

SAN DIEGO (AP)

Right-hander Junior Guerra and the Arizona Diamondbacks have finalized a one-year contract that guarantees $2.65 million.

He gets a $50,000 signing bonus payable on Jan. 15 and a $2.5 million salary next year. Arizona has a $3.5 million option for 2021 with a $100,000 buyout, and the option price would escalate by $1 million for 45 games finished or 125 innings pitched next season.

He can earn $500,000 a year in performance bonuses for innings: $100,000 each for 85, 100, 115, 130 and 145. He also can earn $500,000 annually for games finished: $50,000 each for 25 and 30, and $100,000 apiece for 30, 35, 40 and 45.

Guerra was 9-5 with a 3.55 ERA in 71 relief appearances last season for Milwaukee, striking out 77 and walking 36 in 83 2/3 innings. He was primarily a starter from 2016-18 and is 25-21 with a 3.81 ERA in part of five seasons with the Chicago White Sox (2015) and Brewers.

Guerra, who turns 35 in January, became a free agent when Milwaukee failed to offer a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline. He has three years, 155 days of major league service and would not be eligible for free agency until after the 2022 season. The deal includes a club option for 2021, and if that is declined Guerra would be eligible for salary arbitration.

