JT knocks off Nac, Lee falls in district opener to Mesquite

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Dragons appeared to be in control in the opening half Tuesday.

They went into the locker room with a 25-20 lead over John Tyler.

But the Lions roared back in the second half, and took down the visitors 57-48, to improve to 2-0 in district 16-5A action.

JT was again spearheaded by its freshman phenom Ashad Walker who finished with 24 points.

Nac which fell to 16-8 overall, and 1-1 in district play, was led by Deante Jackson with 16 points, and SFA signee Nana Antwi-Boasiako who added 14.

The Tyler Lee Red Raiders fell to Mesquite Tuesday at home 62-53 in their district 11-6A opener.

Matt Wade led Lee with 16 points, while Jamal Jones chipped in with 14.

The Red Raiders dropped to 10-10 overall on the season.

Watch the video to see the highlights.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories