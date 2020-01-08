JT knocks off Nac, Lee falls in district opener to Mesquite

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Dragons appeared to be in control in the opening half Tuesday.

They went into the locker room with a 25-20 lead over John Tyler.

But the Lions roared back in the second half, and took down the visitors 57-48, to improve to 2-0 in district 16-5A action.

JT was again spearheaded by its freshman phenom Ashad Walker who finished with 24 points.

Nac which fell to 16-8 overall, and 1-1 in district play, was led by Deante Jackson with 16 points, and SFA signee Nana Antwi-Boasiako who added 14.

The Tyler Lee Red Raiders fell to Mesquite Tuesday at home 62-53 in their district 11-6A opener.

Matt Wade led Lee with 16 points, while Jamal Jones chipped in with 14.

The Red Raiders dropped to 10-10 overall on the season.

Watch the video to see the highlights.