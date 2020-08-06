Jonny Louvier’s 1st season as Gladewater’s head coach filled with big prospects

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – When Jonny Louvier was an 8th grader in Gladewater, he wrote a paper about becoming the high school’s head football coach.

This week, he was running scrambling drills on the first practice day of his dream job.

“Being here at Gladewater, you know, I practiced on these fields and it’s just good to be back,” said Louvier. “We’ve got a good group of kids I’m really looking forward to.”

Beyond the hometown draw, this program also provides a top-notch roster for 2020, with nine guys returning on offense, from a team which went four rounds deep in the playoffs and has many on the outside expecting an even bigger season this year for the Bears.

“It’s pretty big, but we can’t let it get to our heads, we got to know who we are and stay who we are and not to try to meet expectations and put too much on us,” said quarterback Tristan Holmes.

“We talked on that a little bit today during our team meeting and you know I told them that’s the only time I’m bringing it up,” said Louvier. “We should have goals to play for a state championship and hopefully win one, but to achieve that we’ve got to come out here every day and just be as good as we can be every day.”

The Bears have been built on a power rushing attack, but last year’s team proved you have to cover the entire field when you’re dealing with this Gladewater offense.

“That way we’re not just a one-way team, we can throw it over the top, we can throw it short, medium, or we can run it down your throat so you can’t really plan for us,” said Holmes.

“It’s a deadly combo, it’s hard to stop,” said wide receiver D.J. Allen.

It’s a homecoming for their head coach, that could be even sweeter, if preseason expectations, become a postseason reality.

“I grew up right across the street and came to this school a lot and it’s good to be here as the coach and hopefully stay for a while,” said Louvier.

The Bears will open the year by renewing their longtime rivalry with the Gilmer Buckeyes, on August 27th at 7:00 p.m. at Jack V. Murphy Stadium.

