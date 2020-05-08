Jonny Louvier resigns as A.D. from Spring Hill

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Spring Hill ISD is again on the market for a new head football coach and athletic director.

After just over 13 months at the helm, Jonny Louvier is stepping down from his position with the Panthers.

KETK has learned that Louvier is pursuing the vacant head football coaching job at his alma mater Gladewater High School.

Louvier ignited a culture change at Spring Hill. In 2019, he led the Panthers to the postseason for the first time since 2007, and to their first playoff win in 15 years. Spring Hill defeated Caddo Mills 23-12 in the Class 4A Division 2 Bi-District round at Van, and finished the season 6-6.

“I want to thank Coach Louvier for the positive impact he has had on Spring Hill ISD athletics and in the lives of our students. We wish him well in his future endeavors,” Spring Hill ISD superintendent Wayne Guidry said in a statement.

Guidry also announced that associate head coach, offensive and offseason coordinator Weston Griffis is now the Panthers interim athletic director.

“I believe coach Griffis will play a pivotal role as we transition to a new athletic director,” added Guidry.

Louvier was a highly decorated quarterback at Gladewater, graduating in 2002. He was the offensive coordinator for the Bears in 2018 prior to being hired at Spring Hill in his second stint as an assistant coach in Gladewater.

Louvier was also an assistant at Tyler Lee in 2017, after being the head football coach and athletic director at Frankston in 2016.

Once a replacement for Louvier is hired at Spring Hill, the Panthers will be under their seventh head coach since 2009.