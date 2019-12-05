Jones scores 23 to carry Radford over James Madison 94-71

RADFORD, Va. (AP)Carlik Jones had 23 points and 10 assists as Radford rolled past James Madison 94-71 on Wednesday night.

Leroy Butts IV had 19 points and eight rebounds for Radford (3-4). Donald Hicks added 12 points. Devine Eke had 11 points for the home team.

Matt Lewis had 18 points for the Dukes (5-4). Michael Christmas added 17 points. Dwight Wilson had 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Darius Banks, whose 14 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Dukes, scored only 5 points. He shot 14 percent from 3-point range (1 of 7).

Radford takes on UNC Greensboro at home on Saturday. James Madison plays Charleston Southern at home next Monday.

