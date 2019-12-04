Jones scores 21 to lift UNC-Asheville over Charlotte 83-75

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Tajion Jones had 21 points as UNC-Asheville topped Charlotte 83-75 on Tuesday night.

Jones hit 8 of 10 shots.

Coty Jude had 16 points for UNC-Asheville (4-2). DeVon Baker had 15 points and Lavar Batts Jr. added 12.

Jordan Shepherd scored a career-high 20 points for the 49ers (3-4). Cooper Robb added 14 points. Malik Martin had 13 points.

UNC-Asheville takes on Western Carolina on the road on Saturday. Charlotte plays UNC Wilmington on the road on Saturday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com