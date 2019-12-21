Jones scores 21 points to lead Winthrop past Elon, 85-80

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP)Russell Jones had a season-high 21 points as Winthrop edged Elon 85-80 on Saturday.

Charles Falden had 15 points for Winthrop (6-7). Hunter Hale added 14 points. Josh Ferguson had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Marcus Sheffield II scored a season-high 27 points for the Phoenix (4-9). Hunter McIntosh scored a season-high 22 points. Hunter Woods had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Winthrop takes on Longwood at home next Thursday. Elon plays William & Mary at home next Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories