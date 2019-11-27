Jones scores 18 to lead Tulsa over SC State 78-47

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Reggie Jones had 18 points as Tulsa easily beat South Carolina State 78-47 on Wednesday.

Tulsa led by just five points at halftime but pushed it to 71-40 with 5:03 remaining. Tulsa outscored SC State 21-5 to start the second half, shooting 61.5% from the field and holding the Bulldogs to just 25%.

Jeriah Horne had 12 points for Tulsa (5-1), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Martins Igbanu added 12 points, and Brandon Rachal had 11 points. Tulsa knocked down a season-high 12 3-pointers.

Tariq Simmons had 10 points for the Bulldogs (2-5).

Tulsa faces Vanderbilt on the road on Saturday. South Carolina State faces Presbyterian at home next Saturday.

