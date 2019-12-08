Jones carries Wofford over Gardner-Webb 81-77

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Messiah Jones had 18 points, Tray Hollowell and Storm Murphy scored 16 each, and Wofford edged Gardner-Webb 81-77 on Saturday night.

Trevor Stumpe added 14 points for Wofford (5-4).

The Terriers led the entire second half but their eight-point lead was cut to one with 4:50 remaining. They pushed their lead back to six and were still leading by six before Gardner-Webb’s Lance Terry hit a 3-pointer to make it 80-77 with 16 seconds remaining. After Hollowell made one of two free throws for a four-point Wofford lead, Jose Perez and Terry missed 3-pointers for Gardner-Webb and the clock ran out.

Eric Jamison Jr. tied a career high with 22 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-6). Perez added 14 points and Ludovic Dufeal scored 12.

Wofford faces North Greenville at home on Friday. Gardner-Webb takes on Kennesaw State on the road on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories