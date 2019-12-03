Johnson, Ware help S.F. Austin beat Arlington Baptist

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP)Cameron Johnson had 22 points and Roti Ware added 18 as six Stephen F. Austin players scored in double figures and the Lumberjacks beat NCCAA-member Arlington Baptist 114-49 on Monday night.

Gavin Kensmil scored 13 points while grabbing 10 rebounds for Stephen F. Austin (7-1) which has added two more victories after knocking off then No. 1 Duke on Nov. 26.

The Lumberjacks sprinted to a 58-17 halftime advantage and led 79-22 with 13:35 remaining in the game.

Jordan Williams had 14 points to lead Arlington Baptist.

Stephen F. Austin will play at Alabama on Friday.

