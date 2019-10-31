Huberdeau rallies Panthers past Avalanche 4-3

DENVER (AP)Jonathan Huberdeau scored 29 seconds into overtime after he tied the game late in regulation, and the Florida Panthers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the injury-riddled Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Huberdeau sent a backhanded shot between the pads of Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer for the win. He tied the game with 1:30 remaining.

Colton Sceviour and Aleksander Barkov also scored for the Panthers, who went 2-1-1 on a four-game trip. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 27 shots, including a glove save at the end of the third period.

Matt Nieto and Joonas Donskoi scored first-period goals, and Nathan MacKinnon added another in the third to make it 3-1. The Avs were without two big offensive pieces in Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog due to lower-body injuries.

LIGHTNING 7, DEVILS 6, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Tyler Johnson scored 1:16 into overtime, and Tampa Bay avoided its first three-game losing streak since late March 2018.

Ondrej Palat scored twice for the banged-up Lightning, who surrendered a tying goal to Kyle Palmieri in the waning seconds. Alex Killorn, Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli and Mathieu Joseph also scored, and Curtis McElhinney made 36 saves.

Palmieri scored three goals and Jesper Bratt had two for the Devils. Sami Vatanen scored early in the third period for a 5-3 lead and Cory Schneider had 16 saves.

Johnson’s fourth of the season came from the inside of the right circle.

BLUES 2, WILD 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Jordan Binnington made 35 saves and Alex Pietrangelo snapped a tie in the third period, sending the Blues to the victory.

Sammy Blais also scored for St. Louis, which won for the fourth time in five games. It was the first game for the Stanley Cup champions since star forward Vladimir Tarasenko had reconstructive surgery on his left shoulder.

Binnington was busy all night, facing 12 shots in every period. He improved to 6-2-3 this season.

Mats Zuccarello scored for the Wild, who dropped to 1-8-0 on the road. Devan Dubnyk made 24 stops.

CANUCKS 5, KINGS 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Brock Boeser scored three times, and the Canucks improved to 8-1-1 in their past 10 games.

Elias Pettersson had a goal and three assists for Vancouver. Bo Horvat added a power-play goal, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves.

Anze Kopitar had two assists and passed 900 career points, but the Kings lost their fourth straight game. Jeff Carter scored twice and Jonathan Quick made 44 saves.

CANADIENS 4, COYOTES 1

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Carey Price stopped 33 shots for Montreal, and Brendan Gallagher and Shea Weber scored in the opening minute of the first two periods.

Montreal arrived in the desert early for an extra day of practice and acclimation after beating Toronto 5-2 on Saturday.

The Canadiens had an extra jump early, scoring on their first shift in each of the first two periods. Jonathan Drouin added his third goal in two games, Nick Cousins also scored and Price was superb as usual against Arizona, improving to 12-1 all-time.

Jakob Chychrun scored for the Coyotes and Antti Raanta made 32 saves, giving up one goal when his skate blade fell off.

OILERS 4, BLUE JACKETS 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, powering Edmonton to the road win.

James Neal and Jujhar Khaira also scored for the Oilers, who had dropped two in a row. Mike Smith stopped 23 shots.

Draisaitl’s second goal, his team-leading 12th of the season, chased Joonas Korpisalo, who had his second lackluster outing in a row. He allowed four goals on Edmonton’s first 12 shots before he was replaced by Elvis Merlikins, who finished with 19 saves.

Zach Werenski scored for the Blue Jackets in their second consecutive loss.

