Johnson scores 14 to carry Lipscomb past Rhodes 104-55

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)KJ Johnson came off the bench to score 14 points to carry Lipscomb to a 104-55 win over Division III Rhodes College in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Ahsan Asadullah had 12 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Lipscomb. Andrew Fleming added 10 points and seven rebounds. Parker Hazen had eight rebounds for the Bison.

Bryce Berry had 13 points for the Lynx. Koki Wiley added 13 points and eight rebounds. Kevin Shen had 10 points.

Lipscomb matches up against Middle Tennessee at home on Saturday.

