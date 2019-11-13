Johnson has 20 points, W. Michigan tops Miss. Valley St.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP)Brandon Johnson had 20 points and nine rebounds to help Western Michigan beat Mississippi Valley State 91-81 on Tuesday night to start the season 3-0.

Michael Flowers added 18 points and five assists with Chase Barrs chipping in 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor.

Western Michigan was up 44-32 at the half. Mississippi Valley State closed to 53-49 after Richard Rivers Jr. drained a 3 with 13:20 remaining in the game. Johnson quickly responded with two straight layups and Barrs added another to help the Broncos pull away to a 59-49 advantage.

Caleb Hunter had 21 points to lead the Delta Devils (0-4).

