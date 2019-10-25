John Tyler win streak snapped, Lions come up short at McKinney North

MCKINNEY, Texas (KETK) – JT’s three-game winning streak was halted Thursday.

In a rainy showdown for the lead in District 7-5A Division 2, the Lions unleashed Texas Longhorn commit Kitan Craword on the McKinney North Mustangs.

However, his 309 yards on the ground and four touchdowns were not enough to keep CUJO undefeated in league play.

McKinney North held off the Lions for a 36-28 victory, and moved to 5-0 in district action.

The host Mustangs took a 22-21 late in the opening half after John Tyler had built a 21-9 lead early in the second quarter.

JT falls to 3-5 overall, and 3-1 in their league.

The Lions host Mesquite Poteet next Friday Nov. 1 at 7:00 p.m.

Watch the video to see the highlights.