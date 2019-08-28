John Tyler Volleyball knocks off rival Lee

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There was a different energy at the Lions Den Tuesday.

After eight years of not beating crosstown rival Robert E. Lee, John Tyler defeated the Lady Raiders Tuesday for the second time in four days, winning three sets to one (25-10, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17).

JT swept Lee two games to none Saturday at the Tyler ISD invitational tournament in the gold bracket consolation final.

Junior outside hitter Symone Morris led the Lady Lions with 14 kills, while Makia Moon, and Kassity McKenzie added nine a piece.

Whitehouse transfer Hope Casel and Claire Trosclair led the Lady Raiders with seven kills each.

