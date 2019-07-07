1  of  2
John Tyler uses car wash to raise money for trip to North Carolina

Lions will play in 7on7 Invitational Tournament

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The John Tyler Lions already took part in the Texas State 7on7 Tournament in College Station, but their summer season is not over yet.

This coming week, they’ll head to North Carolina, for the Powerade Invitational.

On Saturday, the team raised money for their trip by washing cars on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in Tyler.

This will help the team with traveling expenses as well as give them some spending money while on the east coast.

The Lions will be joining teams from all over the country, with pool play starting this coming Friday, and bracket play on Saturday, and it will be another first for Cujo.

If you’d still like to make a donation, you can do so at the John Tyler field house, or you can give Reginald Coleman a call at (903) 805-9044.

