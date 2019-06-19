John Tyler to be part of Nike-Cowboys showcase in Frisco

For most Texas high school football teams, qualifying for the 7-on-7 state tournament is a tremendous opportunity to get a leg up on their preparation for the fall.

The John Tyler Lions are taking things a few steps further.

Already with their ticket punched to College Station after their performance at the Tyler SQT this past weekend, JT will be heading to Frisco Wednesday morning to take part in the Nike/Dallas Cowboys 11-On initiative at the Ford Center.

John Tyler participated in this event in 2014 when it was held at the Valley Ranch headquarters.

Eleven, that means everybody. Not just the guys that handle the football, plus the DB’s and linebackers. The offensive and defensive linemen will be part of a 16-team competition that includes some of the most elite programs in the state as well as a few others from out of state.

“It’s part of the process we gotta go through to make sure that we’re ready to do what we need to do in 2019 football season. That’s always great for the whole program because you know, skill guys always get the love in the summer, because of the seven-on-seven events. But with an event like this that brings the linemen in, offensive, and defensive linemen, it’s one of those deals where now you get to expose your guys. Now you get to let your guys know that hey, you can be a part of this deal too. And now let’s compete, let’s get better,” said John Tyler head coach Ricklan Holmes.

The schedule for JT in Frisco runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

It includes character development workshops, fastest man race, long ball toss, strongest man competition, linemen competition drills, tug of war, and 7-on-7.

The Lions will play at least six games in the 7-on-7 pool play, against Dallas Skyline, Fort Worth Paschal, DeSoto, Connally, Tulsa Union, and Argyle.

Then in July, CUJO heads to Charlotte, North Carolina for the ESPN Powerade 7-on-7 national tournament.