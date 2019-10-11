John Tyler’s Kitan Crawford receives Under Armour All-America jersey

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Senior defensive player Kitan Crawford will receive his 2020 Under Armour All-America jersey at John Tyler’s pep rally on Oct. 11.

Crawford is considered one of the fastest defensive players in the state with a 4.4 forty yard dash.

Courtesy: John Tyler High School/Under Armour

Courtesy: John Tyler High School

Last season, he had two interceptions, 12 pass break ups and 30 tackles.

A recent commit to the Texas Longhorns, Crawford will compete in the Under Armour All-America game in January with some of the nation’s top seniors.

Almost 200 alumni of the All-America game have been selected in the NFL draft, including 56 first round picks.

Crawford and the rest of the Lions take on West Mesquite in a home game Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.