John Tyler 7on7 is headed to the state tournament

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — After missing out last season, the John Tyler Lions are headed back to College Station.

The Lions faced off against the Chapel Hill Bulldogs at Lindsey Park in Tyler on Saturday, with the the winner securing a spot in the Texas State 7on7 Tournament.

Cujo opened the game with a Cameron Ford bomb pass to Kiton Crawford for a touchdown.

Chapel Hill tried to make a comeback in the 2nd half, but the Lions came out on top with a 42-22 victory.

The state tournament runs from June 24th until June 29th in College Station.