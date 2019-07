PHILADELPHIA, PA – MAY 09: Jimmy Butler #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers points against the Toronto Raptors in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center on May 9, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Raptors 112-101. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

(KETK) — It looks like former TJC Apache, Jimmy Butler, has found a new NBA home.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Miami is finalizing a sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Butler was traded to the 76ers from Minnesota this past season, where he helped the team make it to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they lost on a last second shot in Game 7 against the Toronto Raptors.

Butler is a sports icon in Tyler, and TJC has named the Wagstaff Gymnasium Lobby after him.