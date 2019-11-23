Jimenez keeps up hot streak as Wolves win at Bournemouth 2-1

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP)Raul Jimenez continued his red-hot scoring streak as in-form Wolverhampton made it eight games unbeaten in the English Premier League with a 2-1 win at 10-man Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Mexico striker claimed his sixth goal in seven games to double Wolves’ lead after Joao Moutinho opened the scoring at Vitality Stadium with a superb free kick.

Bournemouth played 53 minutes a man down after captain Simon Francis was sent off in his first top-flight start for 11 months. His team pulled a goal back in the second half, though, through Steve Cook but was unable to salvage a point.

Victory for Nuno Espirito Santo’s visitors lifted them to fifth place in the table ahead of Thursday’s Europa League game at Braga.

Bournemouth dropped to 11th after just one win from seven league fixtures.

