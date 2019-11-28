Jets taking strong road play to Anaheim

Strong road play has been key to the Winnipeg Jets’ success this month. The Anaheim Ducks, meanwhile, have a chance to win back-to-back home games for the first time in almost two months.

The Jets will look to keep the Ducks from doing so when they aim for a third consecutive victory overall Sunday.

Winnipeg is a stellar 9-2-1 in the month of November, while the Jets improved to 6-1-0 on the road during the month following Wednesday’s 5-1 victory at San Jose to open a three-game trip through California. Patrik Laine had a goal with two assists, Kyle Connor recorded one of each and Blake Wheeler notched two assists as the Jets overcame an early 1-0 deficit.

Wheeler has a goal with three assists in the last two games.

“We played well,” said Wheeler, according to the team’s official website. “We were on pucks, quick sticks, moving our feet and we were able to make some plays. … We’ve just got to keep building that confidence.”

The Jets have 25 goals during their seven road games this month. Laine has a goal in each of the last three contests away from home.

Connor Hellebuyck, who made 32 saves Wednesday, has also played a big role in Winnipeg’s November success. He’s 6-2-1 with a 2.10 goals-against average as a starter this month, including 4-1-0 on the road.

Hellebuyck is 5-1-1 with a 2.54 goals-against average all-time against Anaheim, but it is possible that backup Laurent Brossoit could be used during a back-to-back scenario on Friday and Saturday. Brossoit is 3-2-0 with a 4.03 goals-against average as a starter this season.

Anaheim is looking to bounce back from a 4-3 shootout loss at Arizona on Wednesday. Troy Terry gave the Ducks a 3-2 lead midway through third period, but the Coyotes tied it less than one minute later. Terry has recorded two of his six points this season over the last two games.

“There were a few lapses where we weren’t playing our game, but other than that I thought we played a good game,” said Terry, according the Ducks’ official website. “If we keep playing like that, we’ll get results. It’s tough to lose in the shootout, but that’s how it is. There are a lot of positives to take.”

Anaheim’s immediate focus is winning back-to-back home games for the first time since Oct. 29 and Nov. 1. The Ducks started 6-1-0 at home, then went 0-3-2 before winning 3-0 over the New York Islanders on Monday.

John Gibson, who made 26 saves against the Islanders, and 28 versus Arizona, has allowed at least three goals in each of his last seven starts versus Winnipeg. He made 36 saves in a 7-4 home win over the Jets on Oct. 29.

Carter Rowney scored twice, Josh Mahura recorded three assists and Cam Fowler, Ryan Getzlaf and Derek Grant each had a goal with an assist as the Ducks snapped an 0-2-2 slide versus Winnipeg. Nikolaj Ehlers had two goals with an assist and Wheeler scored for the Jets, who saw Hellebuyck give up five of those goals on 19 shots.

Getzlaf has two goals and six assists during a six-game point streak. Ducks backup goalie Ryan Miller has a 4.28 goals-against average while going 0-1-2 this month.

