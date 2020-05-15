Jeremy Jenkins leaving Mount Enterprise to take over at Tenaha

KETK – Jeremy Jenkins is going back to Tenaha.

This time to take over as the Tigers head football coach and athletics director.

Jenkins announced on his Facebook page Thursday evening that he has accepted the position after spending one season as the head man and A.D. at Mount Enterprise.

“Mount will always be a special place to me. Mr Jordan and Dr Mays were so amazing to me and supportive. Kids at Mount are some of the best in Texas and make it a pleasure. School board truly loves kids and the teachers have kids first always. To all my players and coaches – I will always cherish this year and will always have a special place for you all.” Jeremy Jenkins – Facebook

Jenkins will be rejoining his brother Greg at Tenaha ISD. The younger Jenkins (Jeremy) was an assistant under him in 2018 when the Tigers reached the Class 2A Division 1 state quarterfinals.

In 2019 at Mount Enterprise, Jenkins guided the Wildcats to a 10-2 record and a trip to the second (area) round of the Class 2A Division 2 playoffs. ME was spearheaded by the leading rusher in East Texas in TCU signee Kendre Miller, who rushed for 2,508 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Jenkins becomes the fourth head coach in four seasons at Tenaha. Robert Tamplin who became the Tigers head man this past season will remain on staff as an assistant.

The older Jenkins who is also the head boys basketball coach, is taking an administrative position within the school district. He doubled up as head football and head boys basketball coach in 2018 following the departure of Craig Horn.

The tradition-rich Tigers were just 5-5 in 2019 and failed to reach the postseason for the first time since 2005.

As recently as 2017, they made their fifth state championship game appearance, falling to Muenster 27-20.

The Tigers reached the title game three times in the last decade, winning it all in 2011.