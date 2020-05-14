Jefferson’s TQ Jackson transfers to SMU, Mineola’s Sneed commits to Ponies, Kilgore’s Owens signs with Friends U.

KETK – Former Jefferson Bulldog T.Q. Jackson has a new home.

The speedy deep threat receiver we got to know here in the Piney Woods announced back in January that he was leaving Arkansas.

Wednesday he posted on social media that he’s transferring to SMU.

T.Q. was a four-star recruit out of high school a year ago and ranked as the 42nd best receiver in the country.

However, he had just one catch for two yards during his 2019 true freshman campaign at Arkansas and it came against Texas A&M prior to being redshirted.

Mineola Class of 2021 3-Star college prospect Trevion Sneed

Speaking of the hilltop, that’s where Mineola’s Trevion Sneed says he is headed.

Sneed stated on his twitter account that he is verbally commiting to SMU.

Sneed, who is one of the most sought after East Texas recruits from the Class of 2021, plays both running back and defensive line for the Jackets. But he is expected to play inside linebacker at the college level.

He’s the 37th best rated prospect at that position in the entire country.

Kilgore senior B.J. Owens surrounded by his family as he signs with Friends University.

A Kilgore senior receiver and defensive back has found a place to play college football and further his education.

The K-Dogs’ B.J. Owens signed Wednesday with Friends University, an NAIA school in Wichita, Kansas.

Owens returned a kickoff for a touchdown this past season for Coach Mike Wood and the Bulldogs.

He’s projected as an athlete when he gets to the Falcons.

Watch the video to see all three stories.