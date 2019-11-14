Jaworski scores 23 to carry Lafayette past Princeton 72-65

Breaking News
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP)Justin Jaworski had 23 points as Lafayette topped Princeton 72-65 on Wednesday night, spoiling the Tigers’ home opener.

Myles Cherry had 15 points for Lafayette (2-1), which bounced back from a tough, 73-72 loss at St. Francis-Brooklyn. E.J. Stephens added 11 points.

Richmond Aririguzoh had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (0-3). Drew Friberg added 16 points. Jaelin Llewellyn had 13 points.

Lafayette plays Delaware at home on Saturday. Princeton faces Indiana on the road next Wednesday.

